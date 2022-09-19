House Of The Dragon’s Rhea Royce Must Have Just Set Some Kind Of Westerosi Record

As mentioned earlier and a recurring joke in the world of Westeros, no real character is safe from death’s cold embrace. Between naturally occurring tragedy, poor medical understanding, underhanded politics, and exposure to poisons, some characters can be introduced only to be killed abruptly. Then again, this is one of the main attractions of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. What makes Lady Royce so special is that she has been mentioned numerous times and in the few moments she is on screen she leaves quite a strong impression as a noblewoman who doesn’t wish to be treated that way and someone who more than is able to take care of himself.

Unfortunately, she’s probably earned the problematic distinction of being an important character who dies almost as fast as she’s introduced. She’s not like the random Lannister soldiers who enjoyed a bit of flatulence-based humor, or any of the unnamed residents of Moletown who were killed during the wildling attack in Game of Thrones. Lady Royce of Runestone is a noblewoman, an accomplished huntress, the wife of a prince (whom she despises), and she carries the weight of titles. Though the character quickly made her mark in a short amount of time, the fact that she is killed by Daemon when he startles her horse and she falls and breaks her neck, only to have Daemon perform a coup de grace with a rock, is certain far-reaching consequences for the growing power struggle in “House of the Dragon”. Too bad we won’t be seeing Lady Rhea Royce again.