House Of The Dragon Episode 5 Made Some Major Changes To Ser Criston Cole’s Story From Fire And Blood

The first of these changes relates to the shocking confrontation near the end of Episode 5 where Criston Cole is approached by Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod): the secret lover of Rhaenyra Targaryen’s fiancé, Ser Leanor Velaryon (Theo Nate). Lonmouth confronts Cole after realizing that he and the princess are having an affair and offers that the two work together to make the most of their secret connection with the newly married couple.

In an unprecedented display of anger (probably due to his immense anger at Rhaenyra’s rejection and his own self-loathing), Cole Ser Joffrey beats Lonmouth to death in front of the full court – causing Leanor Velaryon to burst into tears at the sight of his former lover’s corpse. As shocking as this scene was, it’s a complete fabrication of the show — and directly contradicts Criston Cole’s story in Fire and Blood.

In the books, Cole wears Lonmouth’s helmet while the two argue in celebration of Rhaenyra and Leanor’s wedding. Lonmouth would succumb to his wounds just six days later. While one could certainly argue that this incident could have been intentional on Cole’s part (retaliation against Leanor for taking Rhaenyra from him), the fact remains that the event is very different from the cold-blooded murder we see in of the series – what makes this version of Ser Criston Cole come across as more of a jealous, insane madman than a knight.