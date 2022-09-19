House Of The Dragon Episode 5 Brings Driftmark To Life And Fans Have Some Thoughts

After years of flying free and unmolested by most men, Rhaenyra’s independence is coming to an end. She and King Viserys travel to the Velaryon homestead to achieve a most beneficial match between her and Laenor. Since both houses are from Old Valyria, this turns out to be a match made in dragon heaven. Though scorned in the past, the Velaryons have not diminished their prestige. When King Viserys arrives in Driftmark, even the impressive castle surprises him. Fans on Twitter echoed that sentiment as soon as they saw the sprawling grounds and great hall. user @brandonwallsss and @maxtoscano1 commented on how wonderful the aesthetic of the castle looks.

@fvegasart went into more detail on how its beauty differed from King’s Landing: “[Driftmark] looks like the most beautiful castle to me: sophisticated, mysterious, but natural.” Corlys has a kind of throne of his own, inspired by the nautical theme he lives. This gives more context to Corlys’ pride and why he feels he owes so much status – he already seems to be living like royalty himself. Now that Houses Targaryen and Velaryon are officially linked by marriage, the characters are certain they will have a dynasty that will rule for another century.” As a “Thrones of Thrones” fan knows there are some definite caveats.