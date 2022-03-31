House Of The Dragon Cast, Who Are The Cast In The House Of The Dragon American Drama?

House Of The Dragon Series is an upcoming American TV Drama series created by George RRMartin and Ryan J.Condal for HBO. The series is based on a TV series called “Games of Thrones” and is based on a novel “Fire and Blood”. Casting of the series began in July 2020 and filming began in April 2021. This series will be released on August 21, 2022and the first season will consist of 10 episodes in total.

House of Dragons cast

ACTOR NAME CHARACTER NAME Paddy Considine King Viserys I Targaryen MattSmith Prince Demon Targaryen Emma D’Arcy Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen Olivia Cook Lady Alicent Hightower Steve Toussaint Lord Corlys Velaryon Eva Best Princess Rhaenys Velaryon Fabian Frankel Ser Criston Cole Sonoya Mizuno Mysaria Rhys Ifans Ser Otto Hightower Bethany Antonia Lady Baela Targaryen Phoebe Campbell Lady Rhaena Targaryen Harry Collet Prince Jacaerys Velaryon Ryan Corr Ser Harwin Stark Tom Glynn Carney Prince Aegon Targaryen Jefferson Hall Lord Jason Lannister/Tyland Lannister David Horovitch Grand Maester Mellos Will Johnson Ser Vaemond Velaryon John Macmillan Ser Laenor Velaryon Graham McTavish Ser Harold Westerling Ewan Mitchell Prince Aemond Targaryen Matthew Needham Larys Stark Bill Paterson Lord Lyman Beesbury Phia Saban Princess Helaena Targaryen Gavin Spokes Lord Lyonell Strong Savanna Steyn Lady Laena Velaryon

Main cast of House Of The Dragon TV drama

Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen

The seventh and last monarch of the Seven Kingdoms. A Council of Lords chose Viserys to succeed his grandfather, Jaehaerys I Targaryen, and asked. He was described as “a warm, kind and good man”.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

He is heir presumptive to the Iron Throne, and he is the younger brother of King Viserys, grandson of King Jaehaerys, and uncle of Princess Rhaenyra. He is also a legendary warrior and a skilled dragon rider.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

The firstborn child of King Viserys. She is a dragon rider who aspires to become the first ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.

Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower

Ser Otto Hightower’s daughter, raised in the Red Keep and a member of the king’s inner circle. She is considered the most beautiful woman in the Seven Kingdoms.

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

He is the lord of House Velaryon and the most famous seafarer in the history of Westeros, known as the “Sea Serpent”.

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon

Lord Corlys’ wife and a dragon rider. Eve was once a candidate to succeed her grandfather, King Jaehaerys, as ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, but was passed over in favor of her cousin Viserys. She was known as the “Queen That Never Was”.

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

He is the commonborn son of the steward of the lord of Blackhaven and a great swordsman from the Dornish Marches.

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Sonoya is a foreign-born dancer who rose through the ranks to become Prince Daemon’s closest ally.

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower

The King’s Hand, Alicent’s father, is a servant of King Viserys and the kingdom. He is Prince Daemon’s bitter political opponent

Storyline of the TV drama House of the Dragon

In September 2019, Martin and Ryan J. Condal’s Game of Thrones prequel series, which “follows House Targaryen from start to finish,” was close to winning a pilot assignment from HBO. However, House of the Dragon, based on Martin’s book Fire & Blood, received an order straight to the series the following month. The action of the series takes place two hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones; The series follows the beginning of the fall of House Targaryen and the events leading up to and during the Targaryen Civil War known as the “Dance of the Dragons”.

Overview of the House Of The Dragon series

SPECIFICATIONS DETAILS series name house of the dragon Creator Ryan J Condal George RR Martin genre Fantasy, serial drama country of origin The United States language English network HBO release date August 21, 2022

Trailer for the House of the Dragon series

cast of house of dragon,

House Of The Dragon Release Date,

House of the Dragon Trailer

Disclaimer: The above information is for general information purposes only. All information on the website is provided in good faith, however we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability or completeness of any information on the website.