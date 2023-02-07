House, M.D. Was Once The Most Popular Show In The World. Why Does Nobody Talk About It Anymore?

Speaking of Breaking Bad, AMC’s meth kingpin drama easily has to be one of the most perfect TV shows ever made. It also bears enough similarities to “House, MD” to warrant a comparison. Both shows have a great cast, a central character that exudes seriousness, and an intriguing premise that explores science, ethics, and addiction. However, they also have some distinct differences that might explain why only one of them has cemented its place in the annals of history.

“Breaking Bad” welcomes change. Over time, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) fully embraces his darkest nature – initially because he feels he has no other options, but ultimately because he enjoys it. Like every other main character on his show, he is evolving and actively responding to the circumstances around him.

The same should as with dr. Gregory House, a character seemingly designed specifically for a grand old character arc. Unfortunately, he happens to star on the show, which at one point decided to go all out with its “people don’t change” premise. With enough House MD under your belt, you pretty much know what you’re getting. Patients always lie; It’s (almost) never lupus; and House can never have a meaningful long-term arc that doesn’t end with him going back to his core and undoing all the interesting developments. The show can (and does) smack him with work problems, mental hospitals, and jail, but the house that rides into the sunset with Wilson (Robert Sean Leonard) is still the same lovable, terrible misanthrope who was Robin Tunney’s Rebecca Adler in Season 1 treated.

Because of this, the change in House MD rarely seems to be effective. They could easily revive the show today and have chores at a different facility under a fake name, with the exact same attitude and habits. As for Walter White…well, his arc was so cohesive that they had to take his show’s goofiest character and create an entirely different, heartbreaking, critical darling series to continue exploring the universe.