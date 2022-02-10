Host Sean Hannity Dating: Is Sean Still Dating The Fellow Fox News Host, Ainsley Earhardt?. Sean Patrick Hannity is a famous American chat show host as well as political commentator who was born on December 30 1961.

Hannity gained a lot of attention for hosting a radio show known as Sean Hannity Show. He has also hosted a talk show on Fox News, Sean Hannity Show and a commentary show that airs on Fox News, Hannity since 2009.

Sean Hannity has graduated from high school in Uniondale, New York. He left the school of New York University and Adelphi University to pursue his love of broadcasting and career in broadcasting.

Sean Hannity Professional Life And Career

Sean Hannity is the highest-paid host on Fox and earns more than $25 million for the network. Hannity is the writer of “Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink” that was released in August of 2020. The book also brought in a multimillion-dollar advance prior to its publication.

Sean Hannity started his career as a host with his talk program in the year 1989, on KCSB FM radio station in Santa Barbara.

He was later fired from the station and not hosting his talk program due to of his controversial remarks about homosexuals. He then joined radio stations AM WVNN located in Athens, Alabama, and in Atlanta.

The pivotal moment in his professional and career life was in 1996. Fox News hired Sean Hannity as co-host of the show titled Hannity as well as Colmes in the year 1996.

After he voted in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump in the 2016 presidential election and after Trump’s inauguration as president, Sean Hannity is known as Trump’s most reliable supporter among political commentary on TV.

Sean Hannity also wrote several bestsellers, including Let Freedom Ring: Winning the War of Liberty Over Liberalism which was released in 2002 and the book Deliver Us from Evil Fighting Terrorism, Despotism and LIberalism which was released during 2014 Conservative Victory: Defeating Obama’s Radical Agenda released in 2010 as well as Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink published in 2020.

Hannity’s Personal Life: Is He Still Dating Ainsley Earhardt?

Since the beginning of 2019, Sean Hannity has been engaged to a well-known and well-loved presenter at Fox News, Ainsley Earhardt after his marriage with Jill Rhodes came to an end.

Ainsley Earhardt has been married to a relationship for the last two times. Ainsley got married to Kevin McKinney in 2005 and split in the year 2010. Then , in 2012, she got married to Will Proctor and got divorced in the year 2019.

Ainsley Earhardt, a journalist who earned her bachelor’s degree in 1999 at the University of South Carolina. She was awarded the most popular personal award for the year in Columbia Metropolitan Magazine.

She was also reporter for an independent station in Columbia and in 2005 her first assignment was with KENS-TV in Texas In 2007, she joined Fox News by hosting Fox and Friends.

In the year 2020, Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt announced their relationship publicly. She is co-author of two children’s books with the daughter of her, Hayden as well as quotes “I wrote Take Heart, My Child when I was pregnant with Hayden and then Through Your Eyes after she was born.

They were inspired by my own childhood teachings, which I wanted to pass on to my daughter and children all over the world. They are filled with messages of love, hope, and forgiveness”.