A hospital in New York in the rural area will stop delivering babies. The situation is so because staff members are quitting their jobs over the vaccine mandate.

In the Lewis County Health System, six staff members left the job. Due to staff shortage, the hospital is now pausing its maternity services.

Hospital Staff Members In New York Are Quitting Over Vaccine Mandate

The Chief executive of the National Rural Health Association said; this could lead to an unintended danger to the rural hospitals, and it is visibly true.

The CEO of the hospital said, “ we will not continue with maternity services after September 24 till the shortage prevails.” The decision is temporary and will be changed as soon as there are enough staff members.

The hospital CEO said that we are focusing on recruiting nurses to get baby deliveries to resume in the hospital. He calls it a challenge and says, “we will work through this.”

Vaccine mandates across the United States are creating havoc among various medical setups. Instead of getting the vaccine shot, workers are quitting their jobs.

Several hospitals are facing a shortage of staff. The situation is even worse in the rural areas as they cannot refill the vacancy soon.

AHCA & NCAL’s June report showed that most nursing homes lost their key workers last year due to vaccine mandates. A large number of health care workers were quitting their jobs due to vaccination mandates.

Houston Methodist was one of the first hospitals to impose such restrictions. The hospital lost 153 workers, as they were either terminated or resigned after the vaccination requirement.

On August 16, the former Gov. Of New York made vaccination mandatory for all health care workers. It is now necessary for all health care workers to take at least their first shot by September 27.

The New York Department of Health passed an emergency regulation on August 27. As per the regulations, vaccination is now mandatory for all health care workers, and the earlier provided religious exemptions; are also scrapped for the medical workers.

“Vaccination is important, and mandating vaccination will ensure a healthy workforce,” said Cayer.

The US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary said the unvaccinated health care workers pose a threat to patient health and safety.

The White House made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for all health care workers. The decision comes when the United States is observing a spike in Covid-19 cases.

At the Lewis County Hospital, 27% of the staff members are unvaccinated. Lewis County Reported more than 2,500 Covid-19 cases, and as many as 30 deaths were recorded.

According to the reports, only 46% of its population is vaccinated; it is even less than the national average.

With the highly contagious Delta variant, reluctance for vaccination among citizens is unacceptable. Experts say that vaccines are highly effective against the virus, and one must get their shots.

Multiple hospitals are offering bonuses and incentives to vaccinated employees. It is to attract employees and promote vaccination among medical workers.

The health care workers that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding must get their vaccine shots, The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced.

The White House asked all the companies with more than 100 workers to mandate vaccination, or they are required to conduct weekly testing. It will make sure that the most number of people get the vaccine shot.