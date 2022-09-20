Hocus Pocus Star Doug Jones Gets Candid About Returning To Set For The Sequel

Speaking to Screen Rant about donning Billy Butcherson’s rotten ponytail and parted lips, Doug Jones revealed that much like the Sanderson Sisters and their undead enemy, it felt like they were running through Salem just yesterday to kids and a talking one chasing cat. “Everyone has the same personalities, we all slipped back into our characters so easily with all the quirks and quirks and the relationships were still there,” Jones assured, referring to his Hocus Pocus 2 co-stars. “I still had scathing comments back and forth with Winifred, it was all in its place, and Billy got back to me so easily.”

When asked why returning to the role was as easy as it was for him, Jones had no answer. “I don’t know what it was, he’s always lived inside me all these years. [Laughs] He kind of woke up again, with the costume, makeup and hair back on, it was kind of easy,” he said. It’s either that or well, some things really are just magic.