Hocus Pocus 2 Star Sarah Jessica Parker Names The Hardest Part About Making The Sequel

The stars of “Hocus Pocus 2” recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly to talk about the sequel and its relationship to the original 1993 film. And Sarah Jessica Parker had some interesting thoughts on the process of bringing a sequel to the almost 30-year-old film to Disney+.

“The most important thing was finding a story that everyone was looking forward to and that was familiar enough in tone to make sense, nod to the past and pay tribute [the first film’s] Whims, ridicule, wickedness and wickedness,” Parker shared, adding, “[t]The script was the hardest part.”

That should be good news for fans of the original “Hocus Pocus,” as it shows that some effort and care went into the scripting process, which isn’t necessarily always the case with belated sequels, given the long thinking about how to Reunite the original cast for a follow-up, the original audience will ride along.

Parker’s co-stars and Sanderson colleague Bette Midler revealed that not only did they make sure the script met their standards before signing, but they also contributed to the film’s plot themselves. “When the first draft arrived, we sent it back [character] Comments and suggestions and they interpolated them into the script. If there were any logical errors going forward, we would point them out, but it was more about how the characters speak,” Midler said. From the cast’s remarks, it seems clear that the aim of Hocus Pocus 2 was to match fans’ memories of the original film as closely as possible.

Hocus Pocus 2 will be released on Disney+ on September 30, 2022.