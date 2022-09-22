Hikari no Ou anime release date in Winter 2023 hyped by first The Firecatcher Lord anime key visual

Key visual for upcoming anime Hikari no Ou. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

Hikari no Ou release date is in January 2023, winter 2023 anime season.

On September 21, 2022, the official website for the anime adaptation of the fantasy novel series Hikari no Ou (The Firecatcher Lord) by author Rieko Hinata and illustrator Akihiro Yamada released its first key visual. The website also revealed the premiere timeline and other members of the production team.

You can see the new key visual here:

Full size key visual for upcoming anime Hikari no Ou. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

What is the plot of Hikari no Ou?

The story is set in an apocalyptic world and takes place after humanity’s final war. The world is surrounded by a black forest plagued by creatures of flame and other fallen beasts. Crowds live in small sheltered communities and struggle to survive. During the late war, a special weapon was used that infected people with a pathogen that would spontaneously ignite them if they got too close to a small natural fire source.

The only safe source of energy for humans resides in the bodies of burning animals, also known as black beasts or “flame spirits,” that live deep in the forest. It is the responsibility of the brave hunters who live in the depths of the forest to hunt down these creatures. A rumor spreads among the fire hunters about the “King of the Fire Hunters” who would be able to harvest the artificial star – the millennium comet that once roamed the void.

The story begins when a young girl named Touko, who grew up in the village, is attacked by a flaming beast and protected by a hunter. Elsewhere, around the same time, a capital-born young student named Koushi protects his younger sister after his mother’s death. When Touko and Koushi, two people whose paths should never cross, meet, the fate of the world will change.

Who are the members of the production team?

Hikari no Ou production team members include:

Director – Junji Nishimura (Nurarihyon no Mago, Ranma ½, True Tears)

Animation Production – Studio Signal.MD

Producer – WOWOW

Screenwriter – Mamoru Oshii (Urusei Yatsura, Kidou Keisatsu Patlabor: On TV, Vlad Love)

Character Designers and Animation Directors – Takuya Saitou (Koutetsujou or Kabaneri, Usagi Drop, Seihou Bukyou Outlaw Star), Kise Kazuchika and Toshihisa Kaiya.

Music Composer – Kenji Kawai (Mob Psycho 100, Fate/Stay Night, Higurashi no Naku Koro ni)

Where can I read the novel?

In December 2018, Hinata released the first book in the series, with illustrations by Akihiro Yamada, known for his work on character designs for The Twelve Kingdoms and RahXephon. On September 3, 2020, Hinata released the fourth book in the series, followed by a side story volume on December 21, 2021. The four books were published by Holp Shuppan.

