Hibiki Will Learn About Ria’s Past! Release Date

Hibiki will finally reveal her true feelings in Healer Girl Episode 11. In the previous episode, she seemed to verbally discuss her self-doubt and feelings about not being able to become a healer. The episode also focused on her past and what made her want to become a healer. They had a great time in the episode before Ria dropped a bombshell.

In the upcoming episode, Ria will tell everyone how to prepare for her upcoming exam. Hibiki will be surprised and panic. She will start thinking about her lack of skills again. But this time she will open up to Ria and talk about her insecurities. Ria will help her. Read on to find out more.

Healer Girl Episode 11: What Will Happen Next?

Ria Karasuma asked the girls to prepare for their C-rank healer exams. No one was ready for the exam and it was quite difficult for them to prepare quickly. Kana, Reimi and Sonia will be thrilled to show off their talent. But Hibiki will be a bit nervous. She thinks that she does not have enough skills and will not pass the exam. But their supervisor will encourage them to work on their skills and perform well.

She will meet with Ria before her exams. Hibiki will finally open up about her true feelings and emotions. Ria will motivate her and show that she wasn’t perfect either. She practiced hard to get to that point. This will help Hibiki work hard. In Healer Girl Episode 11 we will see a new version of Hibiki who will be more focused and ready to show off her skills.

A short summary!

Healer Girl Episode 10 followed the story of Hibiki Morishima. The tenth episode started with Hibiki’s past and why she wanted to be a healer. However, she often doubted her abilities and compared herself to Ria. Hibiki believed that she might not be able to heal others since she wasn’t as talented as Ria and couldn’t even sing. This made her want to become just like Ria.

However, her caregivers advised her to try and motivated her to become a healer. Soon after, she began to believe in herself. The scene later changed. Everyone was getting ready for Halloween. They made handmade decorations and looked forward to celebrating them. The main girls sang a song about Halloween shopping. They also had a concert, and Hibiki bravely announced himself as the central idol. At the end, Ria asked everyone if they wanted to take their C-rank healer exams.

Healer Girl Episode 11 will air June 13, 2022 at 11pm JST. It will be available on Crunchyroll. The all-new episode follows a weekly release pattern, airing every Monday night. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.