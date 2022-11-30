Here’s Who (Besides Jason Momoa) Should Play Lobo In The DCU

If you boil him down to bullet points, Lobo might seem like a fairly simple creature – a superpowered space biker who works as a bounty hunter and doesn’t care about anything that isn’t a space dolphin or his canine companion, Dawg. However, the character has a surprising complexity, and he lives by his own, extremely peculiar code of ethics. This requires the services of an actor who can bring hard-nosed characters to life, regardless of what the script throws at him. In other words, you want someone so good at conveying gritty, menacing characters that he can believably play a brutal, near-future law enforcement officer with his face almost completely obscured by a helmet.

Yes, that was a “Dredd” reference, and we’re talking about Karl Urban. The actor is physically imposing, versatile and capable of projecting menace with every little movement of his facial muscles. In fact, he’s so good at it that fans would love to see him as the next Wolverine. Since DC’s famous bounty hunter is pretty much the company’s answer to Wolverine, they should be over the moon that Urban is also portraying Lobo.

From Almost Human to the Kelvin timeline’s Star Trek films, Urban’s acting career is filled with roles that showcase his ability to play gruff, complex characters. If you’ve missed his work thus far and are looking for a single role that can convince you of his suitability for the role of Lobo, look no further than Prime Video’s The Boys, where he plays the aptly named Billy Butcher. Confident, unpredictable, determined, and downright terrifying, Butcher is a black ops master cool enough to trouble some of the world’s most powerful superheroes… and that’s it before he becomes strong enough to actually engage them in combat. If you put Butcher on some makeup and rip the sleeves off his cool coat, you might find that Urban is already pretty close to Lobo.