Here’s Where You Can Watch Every Season Of The Blacklist Online

At the time of writing, those looking to watch The Blacklist from the start are best served by Netflix. The streamer is currently hosting eight seasons of the series with subscriptions starting at $9.99 per month. In the past, new seasons of The Blacklist have hit Netflix in the fall (per What’s on Netflix), so there’s a very good chance Season 9 will eventually follow. If you want to watch Season 9 now, certain episodes are currently available on NBC.com and Peacock.

The Blacklist is also available with certain premium subscriptions, with YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu with Live TV each having a set number of series available to subscribers. You can also buy individual episodes or seasons from services like YouTube, Apple TV, and Amazon. All 196 episodes can be purchased for between $1.99 and $2.99, depending on which service you’re using and whether you’re buying in SD or HD. These services also offer deals for a single season at a set price, typically $24.99 or $29.99 depending on the season.

Audiences can watch “The Blacklist” live at the season 10 premiere in 2023.