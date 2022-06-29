Here’s Where You Can Watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Online

There is currently only one place to watch Better Call Saul Season 6 online and that is on AMC+. If you want to start watching right away, you can sign up for the service yourself or even add it to your channels on Amazon Prime Video. These plans cost between $6.99 and $8.99 per month, but your first week is free while you’re trying out the service.

If you feel like you’re missing out on more cable, you can also try services like Sling TV. While the monthly base fee is $35, Sling currently allows customers to purchase their first month at 50% of the regular cost. Though you’ll have to wait for any episodes you missed to re-air, the service also includes 50 hours of DVR storage with your subscription (via Sling).

As it stands, AMC+ is probably your best bet if you just want to watch Better Call Saul Season 6 before too many spoilers surface and ruin your enjoyment of the show. With the legal drama being one of AMC’s most popular shows, it’s no surprise the network isn’t ready to hand it over to other streaming services just yet.

Of course, like many other shows, Better Call Saul will likely make an appearance on Netflix at some point. As of this writing, the first five seasons of Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad are complete and the spin-off film El Camino is available on the service.