Here’s Where You Can Stream The Real Ghostbusters Cartoon Online

While all Ghostbusters content can be viewed online, it is split between different streamers. The first two films can be seen on Hulu, and fans with the Starz add-on can also watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife on Hulu. However, the 2016 reboot and The Real Ghostbusters can be found on Amazon Prime for subscribed members. Last July, Amazon increased the price of its Prime subscription to $15 per month (from $13 per month) or $139 per year (from $119). Annual service includes a one-month free trial (via NBC).

The Real Ghostbusters is a great series to introduce younger viewers to the slime fighting foursome. Prime users with kids may already appreciate the streamer for recording SpongeBob Squarepants, Adventure Time, and other animated gems.

For those without Amazon Prime subscriptions, The Real Ghostbusters streams for free on Crackle and fuboTV. Alternatively, fans can pay $1.99 per episode to rewatch the series on YouTube and Apple TV.