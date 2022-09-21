Here’s Where You Can Stream David Cronenberg’s Scanners Online

Fortunately, viewers who want to stream the original “Scanners” can find the film on one of the largest streaming platforms available today. As it stands, the film is part of the current content offering for HBO Max and can be viewed with a basic subscription.

While the first home of “Scanners” makes sense at the moment given HBO’s plans to expand the intellectual property itself, there are a few other options for fans. Those with Roku-enabled devices can stream “Scanners” with a subscription to The Criterion Channel. For fans who would rather not pay a subscription fee, the horror classic can also be rented or purchased directly from both Amazon Prime Video and the iTunes Store.

Regardless of how you decide to watch Scanners, it’s definitely worth revisiting one of David Cronenberg’s most iconic works. You’ll be surprised how well the special effects hold up… including that one “explosive” scene. you know him