Here’s What Adar From The Rings Of Power Looks Like Out Of Costume

Before becoming Adar, Joseph Mawle was arguably best known for his portrayal of Benjen Stark on HBO’s Game of Thrones. However, the English actor has had a successful television film career over the years, and has also starred in projects like Ripper Street, Sense8, and Bird Song (per IMDb).

As you can see from the image above, Mawle is pretty dashing outside of his Rings of Power costume. However, he tends to play characters with different physical attributes, many drawn from historical and fantasy worlds. In addition to the roles of Adar and Benjen Stark, he also starred as Jesus Christ (“The Passion”) and Odysseus (“Troy: The Fall of a City”). He has also appeared in “Merlin” and “Sir Gadabout, the Worst Knight in the Land”.

Mawle’s oeuvre is littered with a variety of projects, but he’s one of those performers who seems to enjoy rocking unique costumes and getting lost in the characters he brings to life.