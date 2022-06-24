Here’s The Synopsis For George Miller’s Furiosa

As revealed by Warner Bros. (via Collider), Furiosa will see our heroine kidnapped from her home, leading to her becoming the legendary character we saw in Mad Max: Fury Road . The synopsis reads: “As the world ended, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of many mothers and falls into the hands of a great horde of bikers led by the warlord Dementus. As they sweep through the wasteland, they come across the citadel, presided over by The Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa must face many trials while she gathers the means to find her way home.” In short, expect more cars, more chaos and hopefully even greater risks on the big screen than someone who plays a flame-breathing guitar.

While this summary answers some of our questions, it also raises new ones. One of the things we’ve learned about “Furiosa” so far is that Chris Hemsworth appears to be playing the main antagonist. However, as this synopsis suggests, there are two dictatorial figures at the center of which will be Furiosa. While one could argue that given their relationship, Hemsworth seems more likely to play Furiosa’s captor Dementus in the film, it’s just as easy to see him sporting Immortan Joe’s long locks and iconic mask. Taking on the latter would no doubt be an exciting challenge for the Marvel Cinematic Universe star, as his accomplishment could be hidden behind that iconic mask previously worn by the late Hugh Keays-Byrne. We hope this is the start of the wheels turning and that we’ll have more details later.