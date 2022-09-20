Henry Hill’s 7 Best And 7 Worst Scenes In Goodfellas Ranked

Henry’s marriage to Karen was fraught with extramarital affairs. Janice Rossi (Gina Mastrogiacomo) became his longtime girlfriend shortly after he married Karen, and the couple often visited Copacabana together on Friday nights. Henry, Jimmy and Tommy were no strangers to cheating on their partners, but Henry’s infidelities are more painful to watch on screen as the film puts viewers by his side as the ramifications of his actions unfold violently.

When Henry wakes up in his bed one particular morning, Karen is over him, pointing a revolver at his face. She found out about Janice and wants revenge on him for his betrayal. While it’s an encouraging moment for Karen, the scene shows how menacing Henry can be, as he initially speaks to Karen in a calm, gentle tone. But when he takes her finger off the trigger, a switch is flipped and he throws a tantrum at her. Violence was often a solution to Henry’s criminal life, and often that solution seeped into his marriage.

Earlier in their relationship, when he hit her neighbor with the butt of a gun and asked her to dispose of the gun, she said, “I know there are women, like my best friends, who, the minute their boyfriend there was, there would have come out gave them a gun to hide. But I didn’t.” From the jump, Karen saw herself as someone who could handle life—her confrontation with him was a crucial turning point and an admission that things had gone too far.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.