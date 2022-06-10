Hellsing live-action movie adaptation by Amazon to be penned by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad

Hellsing Ultimate wallpaper. Photo credit: @madman.com.au

In March 2021, it was confirmed that a Hellsing live-action film adaptation of the Japanese horror manga/anime series is in development. Now we know that John Wick franchise writer Derek Kolstad will be working with Amazon Studios to develop the film and serve as a screenwriter and producer.

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Automatic’s Fred Berger, Ranger 7 Films’ Mike Callaghan and Reuben Liber, and Soluable Fish Production’s Jason Lust will co-produce the Hellsing project.

My brother was the one who introduced me to Hellsing manga and anime years ago and I’ve been obsessed with the idea of ​​adapting it ever since. When Mike Callaghan and his team managed to secure the rights to the Hellsing franchise and then decided to team up with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Amazon Studios, I realized that damn it, dude, this is it Dream. Derek Kolstad commented on this in an exclusive Deadline News interview.

Hellsing is a Japanese action horror manga series written and illustrated by Kouta Hirano. From May 1997 to September 2008, it was published in Shonen Gahosha’s manga magazine Young King OURs, and the manga’s chapters were collected into ten tankobon volumes.

The series centers on Alucard – a powerful vampire who works for the mysterious and secretive Hellsing Organization, which fights vampires, ghouls and other supernatural enemies that threaten England’s peace.

The wit and madness of Hellsing comes to life on screen

Famed vampire hunter Van Helsing founded the Hellsing Organization and its key weapon is the very first or “original” vampire – Alucard (Dracula spelled backwards). Long ago, Alucard lived as Count Dracula until Van Helsing subdued him.

Because Alucard is the “original vampire,” he has powers that sometimes make him more of a Lovecraftian beast than a handsome male vampire.

I’ve always loved the vampire genre – especially when a creator brings their own unique twist to the vampire legends of old. I knew we had something special in the vampire universe when Derek introduced me to Alucard and the Hellsing Organization. Kouta Hiranos’ reinterpretation of the Dracula Van Helsing mythology is a blend of action, horror and comedy like we’ve never seen before. It’s very exciting to work with Brian and Fred on AUTOMATIC and to know that we have Amazon on board to help us bring the wit and madness of Hellsing to life on screen. Mike Callaghan commented on the Deadline news.

The live-action Hellsing could be a horror version of John Wick

Many consider Hellsing a “cult” manga and anime series as it has its own special following. These devoted followers and die-hard fans will be in for a real treat with this upcoming live-action adaptation that will feature their unforgettable characters: Sera Victoria – a new vampire struggling with her bloodlust, Integra Hellsing – a virgin vampire slayer, and Alexander Anderson – Alucard’s priestly enemy.

In the early 2000s, Hellsing was adapted into an anime series. A retelling OVA series Hellsing Ultimate later ran for ten episodes and received a more positive reception by increasing the bloodshed and adopting a dark, offbeat style.

Official trailer for the Hellsing Ultimate Collection.

The film’s director, Hellsing release date, story details and cast have not yet been announced, but Anime Geek will be sure to keep you posted as more news emerges about the adaptation! Fans speculate that the story will most likely revolve around Alucard’s training of Seras, his fight with Anderson, and perhaps the Valentine brothers’ storming of Hellsing Compound.

Some fans think that Keanu Reeves would be a good fit for Alucard as he has already played the role of an immortal assassin in John Wick and did an amazing job. Other fan suggestions for the role of Alucard included Tom Hiddleston (known for playing Loki in the Marvel films) and Adrian Brody from Predators.

Who do you think Alucard should play in the upcoming Hellsing live-action film adaptation? Let us know your choice in the comments section below!