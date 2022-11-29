Heavenly Delusion Anime Finds Heaven On Earth? Movie Release Date & Other Details Announced!

Man has come a long way. However, robots are also slowly replacing their information, at least in anime. Robots are almost completely taking over the Heavenly Delusion anime. A piece of heaven is on earth it seems for this anime series. Technology and machines are super helpful. But what happens when it takes over life completely? This anime series is something to look forward to. Thriller and adventure fans shouldn’t miss this series. Would you like to know more? Read on to find out.

Heavenly Delusion Anime is an adaptation of the manga series of the same name. Masakazu Ishiguro is the author of this award-winning manga. It’s very successful. Hopes are high that this anime will do well too. The history of the series is unique. The plot of the anime is new and conventional. It’s a story that’s never been made before. So read on to find out what’s next!

Heavenly Delusion Anime: Official Announcement & Details

A promotional teaser video for this upcoming anime has been released. Along with the promotional video, a trailer was also released on Friday. Masakazu Ishiguro’s Heavenly Delusional anime could be a box office hit! Details of the cast and details of the plot were also revealed. However, there is no information about the cast of the anime.

Production IG’s Hirotaka Mori will direct the anime. Makoto Fukami will also oversee the anime’s scripts. Utsushita from Minakata Laboratory will be in charge of character design. Kensuke Oshio will also work as a music composer. Others like Eriko Kimura and Kumiko Sakamoto will work on editing and sound control. However, Izumi Hirose will also join the cast as a color designer. The anime staff is full of talent and qualifications. Not only are there high expectations for the anime, but also for the staff.

Plot Details

Denpa will publish the manga in English. According to Denpa’s English translations, the story focuses on a world where robots are raising the youth. The children are full of curiosity and potential. The world is almost like a piece of heaven on earth. People think the world out there is a hell hole. It has nothing mechanical and several supernatural beings live in it.

The main characters Maru and Kiruko set off to find the ancient sky where supernatural beings live. But after such a long search, maybe heaven is just an unattainable dream and not a reality. It will be interesting to see how this story is translated into an anime!

The anime will premiere in 2023. However, there was no evidence of the specific release. Fans are currently awaiting further announcements in the future to see cast details as well. Do you think that heaven on earth is unreachable? Will Maru and Kiruko be able to find Heaven? We’ll be sure to update this section as more details become available. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for all the info here.