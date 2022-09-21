HBO Is Giving The Series Treatment To A David Cronenberg Film That Truly Deserves It

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, it seems like the movie that put David Cronenberg on the map is about to get the full HBO treatment, meaning a series based on the cult classic Scanners will soon be hitting the road service will grace . Details are a bit sparse so far, but we do know that the writer and showrunner will be a former Black Mirror writer, William Bridges. Yann Demange of Lovecraft Country will serve as director, and Cronenberg himself will serve as one of the executive producers. This means that the legendary director and writer will be involved in this new series inspired by the previously mentioned film. We also know the rough plot of the TV series Scanners, which will revolve around two women coming to terms with their extraordinary powers while avoiding super-powered secret agents trying to control and oppress them.

In a 1981 interview with Fangoria (via Den of Geek), Cronenberg spoke about what went through his mind as he made the original Scanners, saying, “What’s behind the film is a fantasy, I think a very powerful , I suppose, begins as a child’s fantasy. You fall asleep weak and wake up to find that you are indeed strong. Someone says to you, “Not only are you not weak, you are stronger than you ever imagined.” – that’s one of the premise of the film, although it doesn’t exactly come out that way. Whether this trend will continue on the “Scanners” show is debatable, but at least this is surprising news for fans of the Canadian auteur filmmaker.