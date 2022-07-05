HBO Confirms What We Suspected About The Time Traveler’s Wife

According to Deadline, HBO pulled the plug on The Time Traveller’s Wife after one season. A spokesman for the network thanked the cast and crew for their efforts on the sci-fi drama, but they didn’t share details about the decision-making process that led to the series’ cancellation. “We are so grateful for their passion, hard work and care in adapting this beloved book,” the statement said, noting that it was a “privilege” to work with creators Steven Moffat and David Nutter.

Unfortunately, this development continues the trend of the story not doing well on screen. The Time Traveler’s Wife wasn’t the best-received show of 2022, as evidenced by the 38% Tomatometer score. Critics berated the series for its conceited and illogical storytelling, and echoed some of the criticisms leveled at the 2009 film (which also happens to have a 38% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes).

The lukewarm response to the film and series suggests The Time Traveller’s Wife only works as a book. But to paraphrase an old adage, the third time is always the charm. Maybe another creator will come along and make an adaptation that’s befitting the novel. Until then, however, fans will have to settle for two adjustments that haven’t exactly set the world on fire.