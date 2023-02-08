Hawaii Fans Are Ecstatic Over Lucy’s Season 2 Return

Almost everyone on social media who spoke about the episode cited Lucy’s triumphant return as their favorite part. “Oh how I missed Lucy,” she tweeted @Eloisetalkstv, posts a video from the latest episode. In the video, Lucy encounters an officer who accidentally adds his fingerprints to evidence of an assault and robbery. Rather than yelling at him directly, which she clearly wants to do, the Special Agent is polite but assertive and maybe just a little annoyed. In another clip posted by on Twitter @mysteriousnytes, Lucy takes her executive Marshall Ramirez (Armando Acevedo) to talk, reminding him who’s in charge, adding “respectfully” in an emphatic and condescending way at the end of her speech. “It’s the ‘respectful’ and the little smile at the end. [Lucy Tara] I missed you so much,” the Twitter user wrote.

Reddit users had similar thoughts in a thread on the r/NCIS subreddit. u/Canadasaver suggested hoping that Lucy’s return to the show would mean her role returning to the team from her current position as a buoyant agent. Then u/tmstms said they heard Yasmine Al-Bustami just wasn’t available, which doesn’t seem to match anything the star has said in any interviews but does seem to match what the star is doing right now.

Currently, Al-Bustami also appears on Angel Studios’ Christian period drama The Chosen about as often as she does on NCIS: Hawai’i, so she probably intends to split her time between the two shows.