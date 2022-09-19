Hawaii Creator Jan Nash On Why Vanessa Lachey Was The Right Fit For The Show – Exclusive

In addition to working on Entertainment Tonight and Total Request Live, Lachey has previously hosted various competition and reality shows, including Wipeout and Top Chef Junior. Nash, on the other hand, started out as a supervising producer on Ellen before moving on to Without a Trace, Rizzoli & Isles, and NCIS: New Orleans. Together they are helping to make NCIS: Hawaii the hit it is.

But Lachey wasn’t necessarily the first person Nash had in mind as he set about casting the lead.

“She doesn’t seem like an obvious choice, and she wasn’t available to us when we began our casting because she was tied to another project,” says Nash. “We’ve seen a lot of actresses before her, some really talented women, most of whom could play one side or the other of Jane Tennant – either the leader side or the mother side, which we both cared about. At a certain point, we started talking about whether we’d created something that was impossible for us to cast.”

But when Lachey came to audition, Nash said hiring her was a no-brainer. “Vanessa came in and really managed to get us a leader who also happens to be a mom,” she says. “She was able to infuse that into the way she interpreted our material.

Season 2 of NCIS: Hawaii premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Season 1 is now available on DVD from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. The six disc collection contains over 45 minutes of bonus content including featurettes, deleted scenes, extended scenes and a gag reel.