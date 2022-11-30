Haruko’s Finishing Move! Release Date

Another monthly Shonen chapter for fans to catch up on is Twin Star Exorcists Chapter 114. The last chapter could see an interesting combination of fights. And the most exciting one so far has been between Haruko and the King of Kegare. Fans of the manga are confused about the way the fight plays out. The king will not be able to fight with the same power as Haruko. Here’s everything you need to know about the new chapter!

In the following chapter, fans will see that Rokuro must step forward to participate in the new fight. But the man he faces is the king of Kegare. This will require one of the most exciting battlegroups we’ve seen in the manga so far. It will be interesting to see how events unfold from this point!

Twin Star Exorcists Chapter 114: What Will Happen Next?

The plot details and raw scans of the new chapter are not publicly available. Fans will see that the continuation of the fight between the King of Kegare and Haruko continues in full force. Right now, the King of Kegare is displaying some amazing powers. And because of that, fans got to see some amazing panels in the story. Now it’s time for Haruko to buckle up and beat up the king.

On the other hand, Rokuro will continue to provide as much help as possible. But there will come a time when he will have to fight this mess. Twin Star Exorcists Chapter 114 will also keep an eye on what’s happening in the outside world as all of this continues in Basara. It will be interesting to see how Rokuro handles this mess.

Summary of the previous chapter!

The title of Twin Star Exorcists Chapter 113 was “A Martial Spat in the Heavens”. The chapter began with the emergence of a tremendous spiritual force. This force was the reincarnation of Haruko. Everyone soon realized that this man was the only one who could wield the power of Kegare. He then demanded that the Kegare king return Benio. Soon after, a brawl broke out between them all.

This translated into one of the most beautiful fight dances. One of the most prominent attacks was the Meteor Smash Prominence Drop. Most of the outing saw the continuation of the fight. We see that Haruko was badly injured in the fight. But the chapter ended without mentioning the whole plot!

Over the next three days, fans should get a glimpse of some interesting storylines. In addition, new conflicts will arise here. There is no break at the time of writing. Therefore, the final release date of Twin Star Exorcists Chapter 114 is December 3, 2022. Fans can get all the chapters of the manga only on the official pages of Viz Media, MangaPlus, and Shonen. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for all the updates right here.