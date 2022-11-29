Harry Potter Star Helena Bonham Carter Comes To The Defense Of J. K. Rowling

In an interview with The Times, Helena Bonham Carter discussed a variety of issues, including her feelings about the way Harry Potter author JK Rowling was treated after expressing her opinions on her website about transgender issues and feminism had shared.

“I think she was followed,” Bonham Carter said. “It was taken to the extreme, the judgment of people. She has allowed her opinion, especially when she has suffered abuse. Everyone carries their own trauma story and forms their own opinions from that trauma, and you have to respect where people come from and what their pain is. They don’t all have to agree on everything – that would be crazy and boring. She doesn’t mean it aggressively, she’s just saying something from her own experience. Bonham Carter added that while her younger co-stars are protective of the Harry Potter fandom and their beliefs, as well as those of other people of her generation, Rowling should also allow Rowling to have her own opinions on certain matters.

While Bonham doesn’t necessarily agree with Carter Rowling’s comments, she seems to think people overreacted. In addition, she pointed out that this issue has acquired an additional importance in feminist thinking in the younger generation, which in many cases continues to question Rowling’s statements and thus her creative works.