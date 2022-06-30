Happening? Season 5 Updates & More To Know

advertisement

Fans are excited to see what happens next in Episode 13 of Date A Live Season 4. The story focused on Shodi and his adventure in a new world. Since the story ended, the animation studio didn’t waste much time renewing the show for the fifth season. On June 25th, the character designer released the new Date A Live Season 5 graphic. Let’s see if Date A Live Season 4 Episode 13 takes place.

In the upcoming episode, Shodi will deal with a new threat. Kurumi saved his life and will continue to risk her life to protect Shodi’s life. But he will think of some help to help Kurumi fight the Phantom. But it won’t be that easy. Read on to find out more.

Unfortunately, Date A Live Season 4 Episode 13 will not take place. The 12th episode was the last episode. However, the finale ended on a cliffhanger, so let’s see what will happen in season five. Kurumi saved Shido’s life by sealing his powers with a kiss. He later realized that Kurumi did this multiple times to save his life. However, when he woke up, he saw her struggling with the phantom. The Phantom was later revealed to be Murasame Sensei. Murasame decides to destroy Kurumi and her other self in order to destroy the time loop. However, Kurumi wants to change everything so that she can change her present.

But it looks like it won’t happen when Phantom plays her cards. Meanwhile, Shido asks the other fangirls to help him. Shido will do his best to convince her to help him save Kurumi’s life. Kurumi will challenge Phantom to take his own life instead of destroying Shido. She will do her best to save his life one more time. But Shido will attack Phantom to save Kurumi. Their fight will damage the environment and Shido and Kurumi will be out of shape.

A short summary!

Previously in Date A Live Season 4 Episode 12, the main ghost confessed their mistakes. She revealed that she had never lived a life that was considered rational and moral. She also revealed that she killed her best friend. The Prime Spirit also revealed that she was the enemy of humanity. She killed the spirit of origin to end everyone’s miserable life. She further asked to use his powers, believing that she could use his powers to change the past and present.

The Prime Spirit claimed that she wanted to use its abilities to go back in time and change everything by wiping out the Origin Spirit. She would never become a ghost. She promised to give herself to him in exchange for his abilities. But at the last moment, several ghosts entered the place where they all started fighting. Kurumi collapsed. Soon the spirits returned to their father and discussed their failures. Shido was wounded while Kurumi continued the fight. However, Shido died and Vav was destroyed in the war.

As mentioned above, Date A Live Season 4 Episode 13 is not happening. So, the upcoming storyline will take place in the fifth season. The studio recently unveiled key artwork, so we know production has begun. Therefore, we can expect Date A Live Season 5 to air in mid-2023. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.