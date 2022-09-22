Happening? Season 2 Updates & New Release Date

Another wonderful piece of animation work has come to an end. Yurei Deco’s mysterious story made all the news in the Summer Slate. While the show failed to catch up with some of the leading banners, it certainly did a good job of building a loyal fan base. And now all these fans are in a state of confusion about the release of Yurei Deco Episode 13. Will there be a 13th episode in the series of releases? Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Since most of the mystery was solved in the last episode, there aren’t many more storylines to explore. The biggest question fans have asked us about Hack’s whereabouts. Read on to find out where the lady went after taking on Mark Twain.

The final episode of Yurei Deco aired on September 18, 2022. In many cases, the renewal details of the new season are often revealed to the fans. But that was definitely not the case with this one. That’s the only reason why there are so many questions about Yurei Deco Episode 13 in the first place. So, to get the air straight, the 13th episode won’t be happening any time soon. And if the episode ever comes out, it won’t be until the next season for which we’ll be giving away all the updates.

A short summary!

The title of the Yurei Deco season finale was “Home of the Greatest Mystery”. The episode began with Berry going to the hyperverse, only to find Hack living there with his parents. So Berry decided to take him out of the stimulus. Once they come out, they meet up with Injunction Jo. She explained everything about the Deco system and Tom Sawyer. But Jo was also impressed with the way Hack had managed to find his way into the facility.

She challenged her to take her role and direct Tom Sawyer for a day. The episode was then shortened to a year jump in which Hack had managed to change the entire worldview. The season finally came to an end with Berry thinking about Hack. The lady had never attempted to get in touch with any of them since taking on Mark Twain.

