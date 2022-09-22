Happening? Release Details & Season 3 Updates

Once the 12th episode of Kanojo Okarishimasu has aired, the whole internet is searching for the Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 13 release details. Another thing that has taken over all the discussion boards is the announcement of the new season. Now that the next part has been announced, will there be the 13th episode? Will it be the season finale? Without taking up much of your time, here’s everything you need to know about the next episode.

The upcoming storyline will pick up the storyline from the foundation of the crowdfunding website. The idea was to help Mizuhara so that she could achieve her dream of becoming an actress. And with her grandmother by her side, she’s sure to pursue anything she hopes to do.

Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 13: Happened?

The next episode of Rent A Girlfriend reveals the details of Kazuya’s plan. He just wanted Mizuhara to achieve her dreams. After seeing her crying in the room, he immediately took her to his room. He then showed her something on his laptop that immediately cheered her up. This was a crowdfunding website that could help her get the funds to fulfill her dream.

At the release of Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 13, there are no specific updates on when the next episode of the show will be out. Episode 12 was considered the last appearance of the season. Thus, the premiere of this episode would not take place until the next season. RAG Season 3 has already been announced, along with the release of the season finale.

A short summary!

Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 12 title was “Girlfriend and Me”. The episode started with Mizuhara devoting all her time to her grandmother. The girl realizes that she may not be able to spend as much time with her grandmother. So she devoted all her time to the lady. In addition, she was able to pay the costs for the hospital with her contemporary job as a rented friend. It was only during this time that she realized that her grandmother used to be a successful actress.

But when she went to the hospital later that day, she found her grandmother was not well. The lady told Mizuhara on her deathbed that her acting dream would surely come true. And the episode ended with Mizuhara finally saying goodbye to her best friend. But she didn’t know that Kazuya had planned a nice surprise for her.

At the time of writing, there are no particular updates about the new episode coming to screens. So fans would have to wait until the release of the third season to get a new episode. After the last update, the next season will hit the screens soon enough. The creators have not confirmed the final release date of Rent A Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 13. We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as there are more updates on this. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for all regular updates right here.