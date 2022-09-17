Handyman Saitou in Another World anime release date in Winter 2023 hyped by new trailer

Key visual for artisan Saitou in another world. Photo credit: @kadokawaanimeCH/Twitter

Handyman Saitou in Another World anime release date is confirmed for January 2023, winter 2023 anime season.

On September 16, 2022, the staff of the anime adaptation of Kazumoto Ichitomo’s fantasy manga Handyman Saitou in Another World (Benriya Saitou-san, Isekai ni Iku) released a trailer that gives a little taste of the “not-so-special” handyman Saito and the group of adventurers he ends up traveling with.

The crafting skills Saitou learned in Japan prove oddly useful when he’s suddenly transported to a world of swords and sorcery. Adventurers in Saitou’s party include the heavy warrior Raelza, the divine sorceress and fairy Lafanpan, and the magician Cho. Saitou’s crafting skills were taken for granted on his homeworld, and he is pleasantly surprised to find that his skills are valued in this new world.

If there is a locked door in a dungeon – leave it to Saito. You have a dent in your helmet that needs hammering out – Saito has your back. It’s fortunate that Saitou held his toolbox of modern tools like tape measures, an abacus, and screwdrivers before he was whisked away to another world.

You can watch the trailer on the Kadokawa Anime official YouTube channel here:

Trailer of the upcoming anime Handyman Saitou in Another World.

Who are the cast of Handyman Saitou in Another World?

Handyman Saitou in Another World cast includes:

Ryouhei Kimura—Saitou

Fairouz Ai-Raelza

Nao Touyama-Lanfanpan

Chou-Morkock

Full size keyframe for Handyman Saitou in Another World. Photo credit: @kadokawaanimeCH/Twitter

Who are the members of the production team?

Handyman Saitou in Another World production team members include:

Director – Toshiyuki Kubooka

Animation—C2C

Screenwriter – Kenta Ihara

Character Designer – Youko Tanabe

Music Composer – Tomotaka Ousumi.

Where can I read Handyman Saitou in Another World manga?

Handyman Saitou in Another World is a Japanese fantasy manga series written and illustrated by Kazutomo Ichitomo. In October 2018, the series began online through Kadokawa Shoten’s ComicWalker website, and its chapters have been collected into seven volumes as of July 23, 2022.

Craftsman Saitou in Another World has printed and sold over 300,000 copies!

On January 19, 2022, the official Kadokawa Anime Twitter account announced that Handyman Saitou would be getting an anime adaptation in Another World.

Handyman Saitou in Another World Anime Adaptation Announced!

The tweet also included a celebratory illustration by Kazutomo Ichitomo showing Saitou and his group: Raelza, Lanfanpan, and Morlock.

A celebratory illustration by Kazutomo Ichitomo commemorates the anime adaptation of Handyman Saitou in Another World. Photo credit: @kadokawaanimeCH/Twitter

Kazutomo Ichitomo also made a second full-color celebratory illustration, which he shared on his official Twitter account.

A celebratory illustration by Kazutomo Ichitomo commemorates the anime adaptation of Handyman Saitou in Another World. Photo credit: @burningblossom/Twitter

On January 31, 2020, a trailer for Handyman Saitou in the manga version of Another World was released, which used a collage of manga pages.

You can watch the trailer here:

Handyman Saitou in Another World manga trailer.

The trailer teases a possible romance between heavy warrior Raelza and handyman Saitou.

Screenshot from the Handyman Saitou in Another World manga trailer. Photo credit: ComicWalker

