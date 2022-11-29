Hanako Greensmith Admits She Sometimes Forgets A Step Of Administering An IV On Chicago Fire

Memorizing your lines and remembering how a complicated medical procedure works isn’t the easiest thing, as Hanako Greensmith revealed in an interview with co-stars Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd) and Kara Killmer (Sylvie Brett) admitted. “I think a lot of the medical devices can get tricky,” Greensmith said in an interview. The actress plays a paramedic on the show, so she’s constantly using all sorts of medical tools and performing various procedures, including one very common procedure that she says gets wrong from time to time. “With the IV I can skip a step, which a nurse or GP would never do,” admits Greensmith.

In Greensmith’s defense, IV insertion is not something that can be learned overnight, the procedure involves more than a dozen steps and is known to sometimes take years to master. But luckily for Greensmith, if she misses a step while filming, they can either reshoot the scene or do a creative edit that makes it look like she didn’t miss a thing.