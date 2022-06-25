Haikyuu!! releases new artwork and video to commemorate the series’ 10th-anniversary

Haikyu!! Top Official image. Credit: Crunchyroll

The Creator of Haikyuu!! celebrates the 10th anniversary of the series in a meaningful way, including an exciting new 10th anniversary skit!

The original manga series by Haruichi Furudate ended in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine a few years ago, and fans are still celebrating its grand finale. That includes the series’ creator, who cherishes the franchise long after its final chapter. As the series celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, there’s no better time than now to reflect on how far the series has come.

Haikyu!! new 10th anniversary art

Haikyuu shared the 10th anniversary artwork Twitter with a YouTube video reminiscent of key moments from the manga. Haikyuu!!.com also announced a 10th anniversary book, featuring key graphics and illustrations, to be released on September 2, 2022.

Haikyu!! 10th Anniversary Art. Photo Credit: haikyu_com/Twitter

The new Haikyu!! The 10th anniversary artwork features key members of the Karasuno volleyball team. The characters are shown in their post-time skip versions, with many holding jobs outside of volleyball. To pay tribute to their beginnings on the court, all characters pose as if jumping for a ball. Hinata, Kageyama and Tsukishima are also pictured in their professional volleyball uniforms.

We also have a video that mainly celebrates Hinata, the main character. Watch the following video:

Hinata Shoyo is the focus of the YouTube video that will be published after this illustration. It follows his development from an inexperienced high schooler to a crucial player on a pro volleyball team, the MSBY Jackals. This footage shows Hinata’s growth as a single player and shows his path as he learns to work with others. The video emphasizes Kageyama’s importance in Hinata’s life.

Haikyu!! Manga Serialization

Haikyu!! is a popular sports manga that follows a high school volleyball team. Since publication began in 2012, a total of 402 chapters have been published in 45 volumes. The manga received the 61st Shogakukan Manga Award for Best Shonen Manga in 2017 and has sold more than 50 million copies. The Manga Haikyuu!! has now been adapted into a four-season animated series. The anime, like the manga, was warmly received by both fans and critics.

Haikyu!! tells the story of Hinata Shoyo, a short teenager who dreams of playing volleyball. Hinata was forced to work with his nemesis Kageyama Tobio when he joined Karasuno High School’s volleyball team. Tensions are high between the two newcomers, but Hinata and Kageyama may be able to lead their team to glory if they work together. The larger story follows their teammates and many other opposing high schools as they struggle to make the national team.

What do you think of Haikyuu turning ten? Also, what do you think about the manga’s progression? Let us know what you think about it in the comments!