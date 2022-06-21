Haikyuu!! Complete Illustration Book will be available in English in Spring 2023

Regardless of whether you like Haikyuu!! or if you are looking for references for creating your own sports manga. This manga art book will not disappoint you! Photo credit: Haruichi Furudate.

With 45 volumes, Haikyuu!! is a series that many wished would never end, and their wish was granted when the Haikyuu!! The complete illustrated book was published.

And now Viz is making that wish come true as they will be releasing this book in English in Spring 2023. So don’t worry if you already bought the book in Japanese.

The English version is identical to the Japanese one except now you can read it!

The cast of Haikyuu faces their biggest rivals.

Why Buy a Manga Artbook?

Unfortunately, some people don’t know what manga and anime are. Some people don’t like sports and some people don’t like art books.

That’s fine. Because when you clicked on this article, you showed that you love Haikyuu!! which means this art book is for you.

It has 400 pages, weighs 3.16 pounds and measures 8.27 x 0.94 x 11.69 inches! That means you can enjoy Haikyuu!! Art in a bigger and bolder way.

There’s also an obi and dust jacket with glossy art and conceals a rough sketch of Hinata on the front cover. So why buy art books?

Because they look great and show that you are a cultural person. Unfortunately, Viz didn’t say how much they plan to charge for this beauty.

However, you can purchase the Japanese version for around $60 from several websites.

Announcement: A deluxe art book showcasing Haruichi Furudate’s incredible artwork from the hit manga series Haikyu!! Will be released in spring 2023. pic.twitter.com/vhxmubS8v0 — VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 17, 2022

What are art books?

In terms of anime and manga, art books are collections of artwork from covers, chapters, special events, and other fun stuff. In addition, you’ll usually find interviews, a thank you note, funny stories from the creator’s life, and sometimes never-before-seen art or story ideas.

Most art books are larger than the average novel, and their glossy pages are harder to tear or smear. And they’re great conversation starters!

What is Haikyuu!!?

Haikyu!! It’s about Shoyo Hinata and his dream of playing volleyball. Many mock him for his short stature, but Hinata is determined to become the next little giant and play volleyball.

The anime has 85 episodes + 5 OVAs and 4 animated films. There is also a brand new manga chapter released to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Haikyuu!!

2023 is shaping up to be a glorious year for English readers.