GrimGrimoire OnceMore Western release confirmed by NIS America Trailer

Lillet Blan meets friendly, mysterious and sinister figures in the Tower of Silver Star. Credit: Vanillaware Ltd./Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.

NIS America brings GrimGrimoire OnceMore, a remastered version of the strategy adventure for PlayStation 2 to Western audiences. Developed by Osaka-based Vanillaware, this stunning looking 2D title was released in Japan for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on July 28th, 2022.

While the original title and the remastered Japanese version received positive reviews, they weren’t as successful in terms of sales. Critics praised the original title for its aesthetics and deep gameplay, but some encountered issues with the controls and difficulty curve. However, that doesn’t mean the upcoming remastered version doesn’t deserve another look.

The western version of GrimGrimoire OnceMore for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will ship in Spring 2023. The best part is that NIS America is taking pre-orders, which cost $89.99 for each limited version.

Here is the link for the PlayStation 4 version on the NIS Online Store. And we also revealed an image of all content included in the following limited edition:

The Limited Edition comes with lots of goodies. Credit: Vanillaware Ltd./Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.

The trailer introduces the main character, Lillet Blan, visiting the Tower of Silver Star. At this elite magic academy, she meets her teachers and fellow students, who all have agendas. But she will also encounter mysteries and face challenges at this academy.

With a side-scrolling view and large, detailed sprites, GrimGrimoire OnceMore brings a fresh approach to the strategy genre. A genre that occasionally shows signs of innovation, as we saw with Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent.

Who are the characters of GrimGrimoire OnceMore?

Here is the list of key characters in the order they appear in the trailer:

Lillet Blan

Margarita Surprise

Bum Dore

Bartido Ballentyne

Hiram Menthe

attorney

Amoretta Virgine

Opalneria rain

Chartreuse Grande

As a story-driven game, GrimGrimoire OnceMore features plenty of banter. Credit: Vanillaware Ltd./Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.

Who is Vanillaware?

Vanillaware is a Japanese indie game developer founded in 2002 by George Kamitani, Kentaro Ohnishi and Shigetake. George Kamitani had previous experience as a designer and pixel artist, working on Capcom’s Dungeons & Dragons: Tower of Doom and Atlus’ Princess Crown. On the later title, he pioneered the art style of large and detailed sprites that has become the mainstay of vanillaware titles.

However, the title that put Vanillaware on the map was Odin Sphere, an action role-playing game released for the PlayStation 2 in 2007. Odin Spheres stunning graphics, circular levels and beat-up gameplay won over critics and gamers worldwide. It’s even received multiple awards from IGN and other outlets.

Expect lots of large sprites and detailed backgrounds from GrimGrimoire OnceMore. Credit: Vanillaware Ltd./Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.

However, Odin Sphere took too long to develop and Vanillaware had to work on other projects like GrimGrimoire to keep going. This deprived the company of funds and forced George Kamitani to take out loans. Luckily, Odin Sphere sold well upon release and allowed Vanillaware to move forward with Muramasa: The Demon Blade for the Nintendo Wii.

Let’s hope the western release of GrimGrimoire OnceMore sells enough units for Vanillaware to continue developing games for the foreseeable future. Stay tuned!