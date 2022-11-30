Grid’s Ultimate Trick! Release Date & Plot

In Chapter 156, after several hurdles, Grid finally reached level 300. He figured out a hack in the Satisfy game. During the battle with Elfis Stone, Grid devised a plan only he could carry out. If he could please the boss, his group would be safe for the next twenty-four hours. So he swapped Huroi for Elfis, which tempted him to let go of others. Huroi was the one who insulted him. However, according to the Satisfy developers, this was a bug. Even if Grid is at level 300, his chances of defeating Elfis are nil. What will Grid do now? Here’s everything you need to know about Overgeared Chapter 157 Plot & Release Date!

Chapter 157 deals with Grid finding ways to deal with the vampires. In the meantime, Lauel will send reinforcements. Even the developers are now interested in him. Will Grid prove to be anything special? That is the answer that Chapter 157 will provide. So read on to find out!

Overgeared Chapter 157: What Will Happen Next?

The title of Overgeared Chapter 157 is not yet released. At the end of chapter 156, the manwha left the fans hanging. But it’s pretty clear that Grid will defeat Elfis in pure plot armor combat. The question is how? Meanwhile, Grid only has an hour before Elfis wakes up again. His team needs to regroup and make a proper plan to deal with him. Now that Huroi isn’t here, his chances are slim. The developers said that they would need three advanced healers to ambush Elfin. Grid’s top priority should be being able to address Elfin’s Bloodfield.

It takes him 1.8 seconds to deploy the blood field. It will be difficult to dodge the attack. So a healer is a crucial piece for the raid. But even if the chances seem slim, Pagma’s successor far exceeds the developers’ expectations. Now it’s time for Grid to use its “this method”, as the creators claimed in the last chapter of 156. Nothing is known about this yet. But can it defeat Elfin? The next chapter contains all the answers!

A short summary!

Overgeared Chapter 156’s title was “Bet of Trust.” The chapter opened at Reidan Castle. Lauel was shocked to see Huroi again. He suspected that Huroi had died during the raid. The chapter then revealed that after his death, Grid was on the front line of facing the vampires. Jishuka and others felt guilty for being useless. Meanwhile, they battled the real vampire Lexi. Grid went beyond its limits. As a result, he unlocked level 300. At last he received the powers he had hoped for. He didn’t want to feel helpless again. Meanwhile, back at the guild, Laurel worried about her. He wanted to ask others for help.

But he feared that the Guild might face another invasion. With that, his hands were tied. But suddenly Yura got into the guild. She asked to join the guild. Grid had already allowed her to do that. Laurel was happy to see her. She came at the perfect time. Even though she was well over level 200, Yura wasn’t going to be alone enough. Lauel considered sending her to the raid, but later changed his mind. unable to do anything. He asked everyone to put their trust in Grid. The story then led to the developers of Satisfy, where they discussed Grid’s raid. They seemed to have high expectations of him even though he didn’t stand a chance against Elfis.

Fans want to know what trick Grid has this time. Luckily, Overgeared Chapter 157 is ready to return this week. Fans can expect the chapter to release by December 3, 2022. In the meantime you can catch up on all chapters on Kakaopage, Naver and Webtoon. There is no update on a release date break. But be sure to visit this page again. The Anime Daily team will keep you updated. Stay tuned!