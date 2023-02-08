Grey’s Anatomy Newcomer Adelaide Kane Calls The Show’s Doctor Boot Camp A ‘Sterile Playground’

In a cast interview with E! News, Adelaide Kane revealed some surprising preparation methods she and her new cast members went through before filming their first episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.” When asked by the host if visiting the series was like entering a medical drama amusement park, Kane replied, “A little, yes. Especially since we started with a two-week boot camp, which was really great fun. They taught us how to sew, how to check for heartbeats, how to listen for breath sounds, how to intubate people.”

The actor then revealed how crash course training ramped up when she and her new colleagues were “thrown in” on the details of an operation. Kane continued by noting, “It’s crazy. There is so much to touch and pick up, and you have so many tools in your hands. It’s like a very adult and sterile playground.” Kane’s words evoke the authenticity that made people fall in love with the medical drama over 15 years ago.

Speaking to Nylon, Kane was asked about her thoughts on the launch of the series, saying, “It definitely has that feel, that nod to the opening and a smooth, fresh start.” She continued by adding how important it was to her honoring the early seasons of the program as she approached her character — also with some help from medical boot camp.