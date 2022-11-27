Greta Gerwig Feared The Barbie Movie Would Sink Her Career

Every film project in Hollywood comes with its own set of risks and rewards, and the potential to derail one’s career is always possible. Of course, Greta Gerwig was worried about whether she and her partner Noah Baumbach should even write the screenplay for “Barbie”. “Noah said, ‘Shall we write a Barbie movie?’ And I said: ‘Yes!’ And he said, ‘I don’t have any ideas for that!'” Gerwig said during an interview on the Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast.

During the writing process, Gerwig realized that she wasn’t content with just writing the screenplay; According to the same podcast, Gerwig also wanted to take on the added challenge of directing the film. “That feeling I had was knowing it was going to be a really interesting terror,” Gerwig told Lipa. “And usually that’s where the best stuff is. If you say, ‘I’m scared of it, and I don’t know, it could end your career.’ And you’re like, ‘Okay, I probably should.'”

Gerwig also revealed on the podcast that she faced no resistance from Mattel during the creative process and that the filmmaker had the full support of Barbie’s founding companies when it came to adapting the doll for the big screen. “She [Mattel] gave us so much trust and so much freedom,” said Gerwig to Lipa. “And I think that’s incredibly rare. Whatever we wanted, they didn’t try to micromanage it.”

Barbie hits theaters on July 21, 2023.