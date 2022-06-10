Greg Ayres Reflects On The Regular Recasting Of Evangelion’s Kaworu

Ayres described having some kind of personal connection with all five other English-speaking Kaworu actors: “The original was done by Kyle Sturdivant, and I knew him from the Houston theater community. The second was Aaron Krohn, whose mother was my first dance teacher. Then I did, and then Jerry Jewel was next. I worked with him at Funimation, and then with Cliff Chapin Jr., one of my directors… and now with Daman Mills, who shares a role with my brother. I’m still the one common thread of all ‘Evangelion’ Kaworus.”

Ayres said he initially felt “butthurt” about the recast, but calmed down after realizing it’s a role that’s constantly being revised. “It’s one of those roles that everyone wants to try,” he said, “and that should be fine.” Being friends with each of the other actors also made it easier to accept, and the move from Kaworu to Kensuke im Funimation dub felt less like a “demotion” when realizing voice actress Monica Rial switched from speaking Maya Ibuki to making penguin sounds for Pen Pen.

Ayres condemned the harassment suffered by actors in the Netflix dub Evangelion, particularly new Shinji voice Casey Mogillo. He compares the re-dubbing of “Evangelion” to Shakespearean plays performed by multiple casts, and reckons with the possibility of more such re-dubbings as the franchise’s previous studio, Gainax, and current studio, Khara, were both very happy about the old ones Republish and produce “Evangelion” content New Stuff. When the franchise keeps coming back in different forms, he mused, “Why not [let] Everyone has a crack at Rei or everyone has a crack at Kaworu?”