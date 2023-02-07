Great TV Shows That Wound Up Getting Review Bombed

Most often, review bombing occurs when a series delves into a polarizing socio-political issue. But sometimes the phenomenon occurs due to the involvement of a single polarizing personality. “Teen Titans GO!” is an animated series that premiered on Comedy Central in 2013, and critics and audiences alike enjoy its maniacal visual style and irreverent comments on pop culture. Its popularity even spawned a feature film in 2018, Teen Titans GO! to the movies”. These teenage versions of Robin, Cyborg, Beast Boy, Starfire, and Raven mostly stayed out of the drama that has consumed the DCEU for the past few years. Then Zack Snyder had a guest role in an episode.

In the show’s 365th episode (titled “365!”) and the seventh season finale, in a metaplot reminiscent of the film, the group heads to Warner Bros. Studios in search of a director who will make their milestone episode extra special. “365!” is full of Easter eggs that gently poke fun at Snyder’s career and the larger DCEU, but there’s nothing special about it.

That didn’t stop people arguing about whether “365!” was the best or the worst they had ever seen. The director’s loyal fan base took to the internet to support the episode, while those who aren’t exactly Snyder-Diehards tried to balance overly positive reviews with negative ones. As a result, a debate raged about which element mattered more toxic fandom.