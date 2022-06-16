Grande By Name, Grand By Nature

Two years after the death of her husband and shortly after her retirement as a high school teacher, Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson) is ready to experience what has eluded her all her life: fun. Booking a hotel room and a younger sex worker, who goes by the alias Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack), she’s ready for the first fulfilling sexual encounter of her life — that is, until she has a panic attack and getting her desires realized isn’t easy too act when they have been suppressed for so long. Over the course of several encounters, she begins to open up, but as she speaks more about her own life, she finds herself increasingly preoccupied with finding the real man behind the Leo Grande persona across from her – a discovery that will have dramatic consequences .

Much has been written about the lack of substantive roles for older actresses and the inherent ageism in the industry that ensures the roles they get are never of the sexually liberated variety. In many ways, the character of Nancy Stokes feels like an unspoken comment on this stereotypical portrayal: a woman who has spent her life internalizing all the different ways women behave, both in and out of the bedroom, and fears anything to confront feelings that don’t fit into this socially accepted pattern.

“Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” is strongest in the early stages, where Nancy’s apprehension about participating in the transactional sexual encounter opens a Pandora’s drawer with thoughts and feelings she’s struggling to articulate. We learn that everything from her relationship with her children to her skills as a teacher has been tainted by the same repression that has made her forever silent about her desires. Best of all, Katy Brand’s script fleshes this out in a way that’s rooted in Nancy’s apparent social anxiety — her relentless dumping doesn’t just play out like a therapy session, except for the name, as a more sloppily written version of this movie would guide the audience to every emotionally revealing beat. Everything feels well deserved, despite the dramatic inventions that have led both characters to the hotel room.

There may be more explicit discussions about bedroom behavior than her typical leading role, but the central theme of oppression connects “…Leo Grande” to many of Thompson’s most famous roles. You need look no further than 1992’s Howard’s End, for which Thompson won a Best Actress Oscar, for another rich character study of a relationship between two people who are inherently separate and their refusal to see each other dealing with it creates lasting dissatisfaction. Although more explicit in content, “Leo Grande” could be a lot softer emotionally – this is picking up again two years after the traumatic end of her previous marriage, the main character almost ready to follow her heart after having compromised it for decades.