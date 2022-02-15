Goya Awards: ‘The Good Boss’ Starring Bardem Big Wins Six Prizes. The Good Boss or “El buen patron,” written by Fernando Leon de Aranoa is the main award-winner of this year’s 36th Goya Awards, winning six prizes, including Best Film Director, Best Film, and Best actor to Javier Bardem.

The Spanish Film Academy celebrated the ceremony at the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia in Valencia on February 12, 2022 the film that was awe-inspiring to all because of the record-breaking number of nominations. The Good Boss was at the awards night with 20 nominations, and was awarded six of them.

The Good Boss earned the award for Best Picture, Best Director and Screenplay Best Actor Best Original Score and Best Editing.

Goya Awards: ‘The Good Boss’ Starring Bardem Big Wins Six Prizes

Javier Bardem was honored for the title of Best Actor and also paid tribute to this award in honor of his partner Penelope Cruz.

Bardem said in his acceptance speech “I am dedicating the award in honor of Penelope whom I cherish, admire admiration, and cherish every day” by adressing Penelope who was present in the audience.

In competition with Penelope Cruz, Blanca Portillo was awarded the best Actress of the Goya Awards for her role in “Maixabel,” the real story of the widow of the politician who was murdered by terrorists. But, Cruz has another chance to be named the best actress at this year’s Academy Awards.

The Academy Awards have nominated her for her role of Pedro Almodovar’s “Parallel Mothers” as well as her husband. Javier Bardem will also compete for an Oscar for his part on “Being The Ricardos.”

“The Boss Who’s Good” 6 Wins From 20 Nominations

The Spanish comedy film The Good Boss wins Spain’s most popular Film Award, The Goya Awards in six categories.

On the 29th of November, 2021 The academy was nominated for several films as well. The Good Boss received 20 nominations in that time. The following are the top categories from the 20 nominations

Best Film

Best Director- Fernando Leon de Aranoa

Best Actor- Javier Bardem

Best Original Screenplay- Fernando Leon de Aranoa

Best Editing- Vanessa L. Marimbert

Best Original Score- Zeltia Montes

The Good Boss

The Good Boss which was composed and directed by Fernando Leon de Aranoa, is an Spanish comedy film that is also an satire on corporate culture.

In the production, Javier Bardem is featured as Julio Blanco who is a character sporting grey hair with a solid color that is an ideal trump style also.

The film was created with the help of Reposado PC, the Mediapro Studio and Basculas Blanco AIE, with the help in RTVE, TV3, and Orange.

The character Julio Blanco is a charming villain and is ironically named “The Bad Boss”. The character is portrayed as the charming, manipulative and shrewd boss at a family-owned manufacturing facility in the Spanish town of the province.

The whole plot revolves around the boss who is a thorn in the lives of his employees in order to be awarded a prize for excellence in business.

The film was recently shortlisted in Spain’s International Oscar nominees. It also received numerous positive reviews for mocking the corporate world.