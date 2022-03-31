Goodfellas Cast, Who Are The Cast in Goodfellas?

Goodfellas

Goodfellas is a 1990 American biographical crime thriller film. The film was directed by Martin Scorsese, written by Nicholas Pileggi and Scorsese, and produced by Irwin Winkler. It is an adaptation of the 1985 non-fiction book Wiseguy by Pileggi. Running from 1955 to 1980, the film chronicles the high point and fall of mafia associate Henry Hill and his friends and family. Goodfellas is widely regarded as one of the most memorable films ever made, especially in the gangster genre. It was classified as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” and was selected by the United States Library of Congress for protection in the National Film Registry in 2000. Its content and style have been imitated in countless other films and television series. Here you can find out who the Goodfellas cast is with the character name in the following information that has been listed in the table below.

Goodfellas cast

The author’s story and screenplay can only be realized through the casting of a specific series or film. Here’s how to find out who the Goodfellas cast is in the following information listed below in the character name table.

cast name character name Robert DeNiro Jimmy Conway Ray Liotta Heinrich Huegel Joe Pesci Tommy DeVito Lorraine Bracco Karen Hill Paul Sorvino Paulie Cicero Frank Silvero Frankie Carbone Tony Darrow Sonny Bunz Mike Starr French frank vincent Billy Batts Chuck Low Morris Kessler Frank DiLeo Tuddy Cicero Henny Jungman Even Gina Mastrogiacomo Janice Rossi Catherine Scorsese Tommy’s mother Charles Scorsese vinnie Susanne Schaefer Karen’s mother Debbie Mazar Sandy Margo Winkler Belle Kessler Withered white Lois Byrd Jerry Vale Even Julia Garfield Mickey Conway Christopher Serone Young Henry Elaine Kagan Henry’s mother Beau Starr Henry’s father Kevin Corrigan Michael Hill Michael Imperoli spider Robbie Vinton Bobby Vinton John Williams Johnny Roast Beef Illeana Douglas rosie Frank Pellegrino Johnny Dio Tony Sirico Tony Stack Samuel L Jackson Stacks Edwards Paul Herman dealer Edward McDonald Even Louis Eppolito Fat Andy Tony Lip Frankie the wop Anthony Powers Jimmy twice Vinny Pastore man with coat Tobin bell probation officer Isiah Whitlock Jr. physician Richard “Bo” Dietl Arrest Narc Ed Deacy detective deacy Victor Colicchio Henry’s 60’s crew Vincent Gallo Henry’s 70’s crew Joseph Bono Mikey French Catherine Wallach Diana Bob Golub Truck driver at the diner

Goodfellas Cast Photos

Robert DeNiro

Ray Liotta

Joe Pesci

Lorraine Bracco

Paul Sorvino

Frank Silvero

Mike Starr

frank vincent

Henny Jungman

Debbie Mazar

Jerry Vale

Kevin Corrigan

Michael Imperoli

Illeana Douglas

Tony Sirico

Samuel L Jackson

Paul Herman

Tony Lip

Vincent Gallo

Goodfellas crew

The main pillars who have worked hard physically and mentally and who have brought a script into a moving video and attracted viewers are crew. Here is the detailed information of Goodfella’s crew listed below in the table below.

Goodfellas cast details Directed by Martin Scorsese Produced by Irwin Winkler cinematography Michael Ballhaus Edited by Thelma Schoonmaker Screenplay by Nicholas Pileggi Martin Scorsese Expelled from Warner Bros.

Goodfellas plot

Young Henry Hill fell in love with the illegal life and mafia presence in Brooklyn’s working-class Italian-American neighborhood. He begins performing for local caporegime Paulie Cicero and his associates: Jimmy “the Gent” Conway, an Irish-American truck hijacker and gangster, and Tommy DeVito, a juvenile delinquent. Henry begins as a fence for Jimmy and slowly works his way up to more extreme crimes. The 3 employees spend most of their nights in the 1960s at the Copacabana nightclub drinking with women. Henry begins dating Karen Friedman, a Jewish woman who was initially angered by Henry’s criminal movements. Attracted by Henry’s glamorous lifestyle, she marries him despite her parents’ disapproval. Billy Batts, a made man in the Gambino crime family who was recently released from prison in 1970, often insults Tommy at a nightclub owned by Henry. Tommy and Jimmy punch, stab, and shoot Billy. The unsanctioned murder of a created man calls for retribution; Jimmy, Henry and Tommy realize this and bury the body in upstate New York. Six months later, Jimmy realizes that action is to be taken at the burial site and encourages them to exhume and relocate the decomposing corpse. The final title cards state that Henry is still a safe observer, but he was arrested in Seattle in 1987 on a narcotics conspiracy. Henry was given a 5 year probation but has been clean ever since. He and Karen split in 1989, and Paulie died of a respiratory illness in Fort Worth Federal Penitentiary last year. In 2004, Jimmy was serving a 20-year life sentence in a New York prison for murder and would be eligible for parole.

Goodfellas trailer

Goodfellas cast and crew

