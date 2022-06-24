Golf Girl’s Story Season 2 teased by Blu-Ray pre-order tweet?

Japanese fans can enjoy some exclusive treats with their pre-order! Photo credit: Bandai Namco Pictures

Golf has never looked so good, and now fans can pre-order Birdie Wing: Golf Girl’s Story Blu-Ray Season 1! There is also a free Birdie Wing Metaverse Museum for the remainder of 2022.

a-onstore.jp is holding a special event for pre-orders. Unfortunately, this event is only available for Japanese fans, but that doesn’t mean you can’t pre-order Birdie Wing: Golf Girl’s Story!

It’s also possible the official Twitter is teasing Birdie Wing Season 2 with the way they tweeted about the BD box sets. While it’s hardly a confirmation of Birdie Wing: Golf Girl’s Story Season 2, it’s interesting that they put “Season 1” in quotes along with the thinking emojis. Needless to say, since they started tweeting about Birdie Wing S2, their Twitter followers immediately took the hint.

What’s included in the Birdie Wing Blu-Ray box?

The Blu-ray box contains Episodes 1-13, PV Collections, Famous Scene Galleries, a novel by Yosuke Kuroda and a soundtrack CD. The box is a triple store, and you also have six postcards with end illustrations.

However, those living in Japan will receive more items based on how many pre-orders are placed. When 300 orders are placed, you will receive audio commentary in Episode 4 Director: Takayuki Inagaki, Producer: Akihiro Akeyama, Akisato Onito playing Eve; Asami Seto who plays Aoi Tenwahi, Ami Koshimizu who plays Shinjo Rain and Fujita Saki who plays Hayao Otome Ichina.

At 800 you get a special casino chip marker. The chip can be decorated and used on a golf green! At 1,000, a scenario notebook containing the scenarios from Episodes 1-13.

Yosuke Kuroda, who is in charge of composing the series, created this book.

Experience Birdie Wing: Golf Girl’s Story for free in a virtual museum! Photo credit: Bandai Namco Pictures, Birdie Wing Golf Club

Birdie Wing: Golf Girl’s Story has a contest on Twitter

In another Japan-only event, Birdie Wing: Golf Girl’s Story celebrates the airing of episode 12 with an autographed episode 12 script. If you live in Japan, all you have to do is follow the official Twitter account @birdiewing_golf and retweet the campaign.

Only one retweet per person is allowed, and you must allow your account to be public. The promotion runs from 00:30 on June 22, 2022 to 23:59 on June 28, 2022.

Winners will be determined by lottery and notified via direct message from the official Twitter account. Expected delivery is late June 2022 or later.

The Birdie Wing Metaverse Museum is open.

Can’t wait to dive into Birdie Wing: Golf Girl’s Story? Love creating an avatar and interacting with other fans online? Then visit the Birdie Wing Metaverse Museum on VIVERSE.

You can learn more about the characters, golf course design and art production. The Birdie Wing Metaverse Museum is open until December 31, 2022; The best part is that it’s free!

The VIVERSE website recommends using a PC/Mac or mobile device Android: at least 6 GB RAM, iOS: iPhone 13 or newer for the best experience. VIVERSE is a metaverse ecosystem that connects people around the world.

Everyone is empowered to explore, work and play in multiple unique experiences. And all your data and transactions are completely safe. In addition, VIVERSE has tools, services and platforms that allow everyone to create their own experience.