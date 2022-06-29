Golf Girl’s Story Season 2 release date confirmed for Winter 2023 by trailer

BIRDIE WING: Golf Girl’s Story Season 2 Screenshot. Photo credit: YouTube

BIRDIE WING: Golf Girl’s Story Season 2 will air in January 2023 according to the official anime website.

A visual teaser for BIRDIE WING Season 2 and a PV trailer have also been unveiled.

The new key visual features protagonists Eve (left) and Aoi Amawashi (right) as golf partners in their team uniforms, created in collaboration with golf apparel brand Jack Bunny!! were designed.

BIRDIE WING Season 2 PV. Photo credit: the official website of the anime BIRDIE WING

BIRDIE WING: Golf Girl’s Story Season 2: What we know so far

The staff of BIRDIE WING: Golf Girl’s Story Season 2 are as follows:

Takayuki Inagaki – Director

Yousuke Kuroda — Screenwriter

Shin Misawa – Concept Designer, Golf Course Designer

Minoru Akiba and Shin Maeda – Artistic Directors

Tomoe Takaya – Color Designer

Koujirou Hayashi – Cameraman

Koutarou Nakagawa and Hironori Anazawa – music composers

The BIRDIE WING: Golf Girl’s Story Season 2 is produced by BN Pictures, with BANDAI NAMCO Studios providing original character design.

The cast is as follows:

Akari Kitou-Eve

Asami Seto—Aoi Amawashi

Ami Koshimizu — Amane Shinjo

Akira Sekine—Lily Lipman

Tooru FuruyaReiya Amuro

Shuuichi Ikeda – Leo Millafoden

Saki Fujita – Ichina Saotome

Toa Yukinari—Rose Aleon

Mai Nakahara – Kinue Jinguji

Yuu Kobayashi — Kaede Oikawa

Yukari Tamura—Mizuho Himekawa

MAO — Kaoruko Iijima

Satomi Arai — Kuyou Iseshiba

Rina Satou — Haruka Misono

Kaori Nazuka – Viper

BIRDIE WING: Golf Girls’ Story GYAO Distribution and Twitter Commemoration Campaign

Video distribution service GYAO will distribute all 13 episodes of BIRDIE WING -Golf Girl’ Story (Season One).

The episodes will be available from June 29 (noon) to July 6 (11:59 am).

Also to commemorate the release of the 13thth Episode of the anime series, one person will be selected to receive the episode script with autographs from Akari Kitou and Asami Seto (Eve and Aoi, respectively), while other prizes have not yet been determined.

To enter, follow the official BIRDIE WING Twitter account (@birdiewing_golf) and retweet the tweets intended for the campaign. The campaign begins on June 29 (00:30) and ends on July 5 (23:59).

Note that the competition is only open to residents of Japan as the prize cannot be shipped abroad.

What is BIRDIE WING: Golf Girls’ Story about?

BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story is all about – you guessed it right! – golfing. The plot revolves around two girls (Eve and Aoi) who come from a fictional European country (Nafres). Eve is a gifted golfer while Aoi is an elite golfer. When the two meet, they are influenced by each other and so the story progresses.