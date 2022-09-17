Golden Kamuy S4 gets new key visual, special program

During the 24-hour NBC Universal Anime×Music 30th Anniversary TV show on September 25, there will be a special Golden Kamuy Live broadcast. Photo credit: Golden Kamuy official website

Golden Kamuy Season 4 release date is coming up. Save the date: October 3, 2022!

The production committee behind the series has been busy with treats as the date approaches.

On September 16, 2022, the critically acclaimed anime series received a new key visual for the upcoming 4th season of Golden Kamuy (previously 4th), featuring all characters old and new.

Just look:

This key visual for Golden Kamuy Season 4 was released on September 16, 2022. Credit: Studio Brain’s Base

Additionally, it was announced that a special live program by Golden Kamuy will be hosted during the NBC Universal Anime×Music 30th Anniversary 24-hour TV show, which will air on September 24-25 on Abema :30 JPT on September 25th.

Five main actors will join the program.

Golden Kamuy Season 4: What we know so far

A second trailer for PV and OP/ED theme song info was released in early September as follows:

The OP theme song is “NEVER SAY GOODBYE” by ALI feat. Mummy-D, while the ED song “Subete ga Soko ni Arimasu Yo ni” (lit., “I Pray That Everything Will be There”) is by THE SPELLBOUND.

The second trailer PV for the Golden Kamuy S4.

As for the cast, it has been confirmed that Haruka Shiraishi and Chikahiro Kobayashi will reprise their roles as Asirpa and Saichi Sugimoto.

New cast members include Tomokazu Seki as Bōtarō the Pirate, Masaaki Mizunaka as Private Ariko, and Kenyu Horiuchi as Warrant Officer Kikuta.

Animation studio Brain’s Base takes over from Geno Studio in Season 4 of Golden Kamuy.

Main staff include:

Shizutaka Sugahara – Director (previous seasons were directed by Hitoshi Nanba)

Noboru Takagi (Attack On Titan) – Series composer

Takumi Yamakawa – Character Designer

Toru Koga – Artistic Director

Yuko Fukuda — Color Designer

Yorinobu Oda (To Your Eternity) – cinematographer

Yasutaka Ikeda — Editing

Hitoshi Aketagawa – sound director

The Golden Kamuy anime series is licensed by Crunchyroll and Funimation.

About the Golden Kamuy manga series

Throughout its lifetime (2014-2022), Satoru Noda’s Golden Kamuy manga was published in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump magazine.

Golden Kamuy won 9th placeth Manga Taishō Prize (2016), the 22ndnd Tezuka Osamu Culture Award (2018) and the Grand Prize in the Comics category of the 51stSt Japan Cartoonists Association Awards (2022).

VIZ Media publishes the official English translation of the series. The English manga was at Volume 26 in May 2022, Volume 27 is scheduled to be released on September 20, 2022.

The plot follows the adventures of Saichi Sugimoto (aka “Immortal Sugimoto”), a demobilized veteran of the Russo-Japanese War, and Asirpa, a young Ainu hunter who rescues Sugimoto from a wild bear. The two enter into a partnership and go in search of the legendary Ainu gold.

The conflict between Ainu and Japanese culture is a central part of the series.

The story takes place in Hokkaido after the Russo-Japanese War and features many real events of the era. In addition to fictional characters, Golden Kamuy also includes a number of fictional characters based on real historical figures, such as Shinsengumi’s Hijikata Toshizō and Shinpachi Nagakura.