Goah’s Comeback! Release Date & More

The wait for Kengan Omega Chapter 196 is finally over. The chapter will be out in a few days. And the fans are pretty excited to meet up with Gaoh Ryuki. The man’s disappearance changed many things in history. He was one of the few people who gave meaning to this story. But now it’s time we see a completely different version of the man this time. It will be interesting to see how his arrival shapes the rest of the story. Here’s everything you need to know about the new chapter.

In the upcoming storyline, fans will get to know all the places Ryuki visited on his long journey. There will come a time when he will explain the reason for his departure. Read on to find out what’s next!

Kengan Omega Chapter 196: What Will Happen Next?

Title and plot details of the new chapter are still pending. However, the one story everyone is waiting for is about Gaoh Ryuki. After the tournament, the man had vanished into thin air. Many people from the club are looking for him. His last whereabouts have been found, but the man himself is nowhere to be seen. It seems he can’t take the embarrassing defeat in the last game.

And the promise he made to his loved ones was not fulfilled after that. It could be possible that he embarks on a life-changing mission. The man will come out a completely changed person. Last but not least, it will be interesting to see how everyone reacts to his change in the last outing!

Summary of the previous chapter!

The title of Kengan Omega Chapter 195 was “A Martial Art Called Pro Wrestling”. The chapter started with Seki Bayashi giving his all for the fight in front of him. This was one of the first times we see a pro wrestling fight sequence. Attacks and counters continued in sequence one after the other. But soon Okubo won the match. After a certain number of attacks, he was able to get Seki to his feet.

But to his surprise, Seki said he held back his punches. He claimed that Seki would have to hit harder to bring him down. This angered Seki and he immediately started choking his opponent. And the final scene of the chapter delivered the kind of gore scene we hadn’t seen in a long time. Seki manages to kill his opponent in cold blood by smashing his skull into pieces.

As of this writing, no break for Kengan Omega Chapter 196 has been mentioned. Therefore, fans will enjoy another battle sequence very soon. Well, the final release date of the new chapter will be February 9th, 2023. All chapters of the manga will only be available on Kodansha's official sites.