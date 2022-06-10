Give your soul a treat

Yuki Urushibara’s Mushishi Manga PV. Photo credit: Mushishi official manga website

Over the past three decades, iyashikei has emerged as a distinct genre in Japanese works, particularly manga and anime. Works that fall into this genre tend to be slow-paced and relaxing, but admittedly that’s not saying much.

So what exactly is Iyashikei?

The term “iyashikei” (癒し系) describes works that can “heal” the audience. Since the word root is “iyashi” (癒し, healing), the allusion shouldn’t be that difficult to understand. When you see this tag, you can expect that the anime it refers to should have a calming effect on the viewer.

Easy right?

Not exactly. First off, different people have different preferences when it comes to unwinding, so it would be unrealistic to have any set expectations for the entire vague genre. This very point brings us to the usual conundrum: Iyashikei is sometimes considered a subgenre of slice-of-life, but only among non-Japanese.

Iyashikei vs. Slice of Life

First of all, intercultural subtleties are often lost in translation, especially if the culture of origin is perceived as “exotic”. Any anthropologist will tell you that it’s commonplace: the less you know or understand about a culture, the more likely it is to come across as either “exotic” or “barbaric” (ironically, sometimes even a combination of both).

Another problem is that the overwhelming majority of non-Japanese manga and anime fans don’t speak Japanese. A language is an integral part of the culture of its speakers. When the two are viewed separately, depth is usually lost.

To properly understand Iyashikei, we need to delve deeper into East Asian philosophies—especially Zen and Taoism. Both are concerned with self-development through personal endeavor and living in harmony with the world. Add to this the Buddhist teaching of the three characteristics of existence and you get a pretty good idea of ​​what Iyashikei is all about.

If you have to study East Asian philosophy before even watching a “healing anime,” you may understandably give up. Instead, remember Lao Tzu’s famous saying:

“When I let go of what I am, I become what I could be.” Tao Te ChingLao Tzu

…Or in relation to wabi-sabi, which is rooted in accepting impermanence and finding beauty in every aspect of imperfection in nature (which also draws on the Buddhist teaching of the three characteristics of existence – impermanence, suffering and absence of self-nature).

Wabi-Sabi style earthenware bowl with black raku glaze, Kyoto Kenzan II, Smithsonian. Photo credit: JapanObjects

In this sense, anything from fishing to meditation to self-cultivation can fall under Iyashikei as long as there is an emphasis on personal reflection and appreciation of the little things that make life wholesome. Iyashikei manga and anime tend to be conflict-free (or almost conflict-free) and don’t bother with the illusion of perfection—a welcome change for once.

On the other hand, Slice of Life can evolve in more diverse directions, not necessarily peaceful directions. Most of these are coming-of-age manga and anime that convey different messages. They can be either tragic or comedic, while Iyashikei’s predominant emotion is melancholy. The entire purpose of the genre is to make the viewer feel good in one way or another.

So if you like some anime healing spells, wrap yourself in a soft blanket, bring your favorite snacks, and give Iyashikei anime a try.

Here are some recommendations on where to start.

Top 5 recommended Iyashikei anime for newcomers to the genre

5. Aharen-san wa Hakarenai (阿波連さんははかれない)

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai (roughly translated as “Aharen-san is indecipherable”) is an anime TV series inspired by Asato Mizu’s manga of the same name. The plot follows high school student Raidō who is having trouble making friends.

When he tries to approach Reina Aharen, a classmate of his, he is ignored…it seems so at first. It turns out that Rena has had difficult experiences with her classmates in the past, so she kept her mouth shut. Raidō makes it his mission to befriend her at any cost.

TV anime series Aharen-san wa Hakarenai is ongoing. It was produced by Felix Film (MF Ghost), directed by Tomoe Makino, written by Takao Yoshioka (Hori-san to Miyamura-kun), with Yūko Yahiro in charge of character design.

4. Slow loop (スローループ)

Slow Loop is as lighthearted as it gets. The TV anime follows Hiyori Yamakawa, a girl who used to go fly fishing with her father. After her father dies suddenly, Hiyori goes to the sea alone to fly fish and reminisces about the days she enjoyed with her father. Three years after her father’s death, Hiyori’s mother decides to remarry a man with a daughter who is also interested in the hobby.

The anime is based on the manga of the same name by Maiko Uchino, which has been published in Houbunsha’s Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine since 2018. The TV anime series is relatively new: it aired from January to March 2022.

Slow Loop was animated by Connect (Strike the Blood), directed by Noriaki Akitaya, with character design by Shoko Takimoto.

3. 3-gatsu no Raion/March Comes in Like a Lion (3月のライオン)

March Comes in Like a Lion is about Rei Kiriyama, a 17-year-old high school student who excels at shogi (Japanese chess). Feeling pressured by both the shogi community and his traumatic past, Rei moves into an apartment in Tokyo. Initially, he struggles to cope due to his introverted personality, but soon he meets three sisters (Akari, Hinata, and Momo Kawamoto) who live with their grandfather. The sisters have a difficult past and can identify with Rei. You are determined to help him open up.

The TV anime series March Comes in Like a Lion has two seasons; The first aired from October 2016 to March 2017 and the second from October 2017 to March 2018. The series is produced by Shaft (Puella Magi Madoka Magica), directed by Akiyuki Shinbo and Kenjirou Okada, with character design by Nobuhiro Sugiyama.

2. Natsume’s Book of Friends/Natsume Yūjin-chō (夏目友人帳)

Natsume’s Book of Friends follows Takashi Natsume, a teenager who can see ghosts just like his grandmother Reiko. Since this isn’t exactly an innovative storyline, you can probably guess what happens next. Takashi suffers a lonely childhood and is ostracized as a madman.

Then comes a twist. Before he dies, his grandmother Reiko gives Takashi her “Book of Friends” – a book listing the names of the spirits she has forced into bondage. Takashi sets out to free them all while being chased by ghosts who want to get their hands on the book.

The TV anime series features one of the friendliest sidekicks of all time – the cat Nyanko-sensei (Madara), who doubles as Natsume’s guide, spiritual advisor and bodyguard.

The anime series Natsume’s Book of Friends is based on the manga of the same name by Yuki Midorikawa. It was published in Hakusensha’s LaLa DX magazine from 2005 to 2008 and in LaLa since 2008 (it’s still ongoing). The TV anime series has six seasons (74 episodes in total); The first four were produced by Brain’s Base (To Your Eternity) and the last two by Shuka.

1. Mushishi/Mushi-Shi (蟲師)

If one word had to be used to describe mushishi, “relaxed” would be prompt. The anime is slow-paced, beautifully animated, and episodic, giving viewers the freedom to watch it at their own pace (which is a pretty good definition of Iyashikei if you ask me).

Mushishi follows a man named Ginko who can see “Mushi”. Mushi are the most basic forms of life that exist without a purpose – they just are. Ginko travels from place to place, hiring himself out as a “mushi master” (literally: mushi-shi), helping people suffering from various problems caused by mushi. He also follows clues about mushi and tries to unravel their purpose, which he believes is intimately connected to the meaning of life.

Mushishi TV anime series is produced by Artland and directed by Hiroshi Nagahama (Uzumaki). The first 20 episodes aired from October 2005 to March 2006. In 2013, a side story titled Mushishi Tokubetsu-hen: Hihamukage aired. Another season entitled Mushishi: Zoku-Shō aired from April 2014 to December 2014.

A sequel anime film (Mushishi Zoku-Shō: Suzu no Shizuku) was released in May 2015.

The two animated series and the film are inspired by Yuki Urushibara’s mushishi manga, which was published as a series from November 1999 to August 2008 (in Afternoon Season Zōkan from 1999 to 2002 and in Monthly Afternoon from December 2002 to August 2008).

And there you have it – five perfectly “healing” anime series, with a sense of variety to suit different tastes. Take time to relax and forget the busy world for a while. Everyone deserves a break and plenty of time for self-reflection. Iyashikei Anime is just what you need in such precious moments.

Iyashikei: an afterthought

And do not forget:

“Perfection is the willingness to be imperfect.” Lao Tzu

You’re fine the way you are. Iyashikei will help you see that easily.