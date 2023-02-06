Gilmore Girls’ Kelly Bishop Would Be Completely On Board With Doing More Episodes

Kelly Bishop is poised for another season of Gilmore Girls because she likes her castmates. When asked about reuniting with the cast and crew during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the veteran performer revealed that she would love to work with the show’s creator, Amy-Sherman Palladino again. If Palladino leads, Bishop will follow.

“Well yes I have to tell you I will always work with Amy if she wants to write something for me. I love your work and Dan [Palladino] too, but Amy really is my girl,” she said. “I always take the opportunity to work with her when I can. She’s gorgeous.”

Of course, a new season of Gilmore Girls will only happen if Bishop’s co-stars also agree. The show’s leads, Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, have found success elsewhere in recent years, so they could be busy. Still, they haven’t ruled out one last cheer in Stars Hollow.