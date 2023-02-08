Ghostbusters’ Success Put Ernie Hudson’s Career In An Unfortunate Stand-Still

Ernie Hudson, who rose to fame as Winston Zeddemore in the classic film Ghostbusters, said of Coming Soon: “I worked non stop and then Ghostbusters came out and I couldn’t get a movie for like three years even though I saw all the different ones TV shows, sitcoms, whatever.”

After 1984’s Ghostbusters, Hudson only appeared in a slew of TV movies like California Girls and Love on the Run, as well as a few cameos on shows like St. Elsewhere” and “Gimme a Break!”. He did not appear in another feature film until 1987’s Weeds, directed by Nick Nolte.

He talked about what happened next for his film career and it was eerily similar to what happened between 1984 and 1987. Hudson said: “After ‘Weeds’ I did seven films in a row and then we did the second ‘Ghostbusters.’ and the same thing happened and everything just shut down.” It seemed like Hudson’s big role was also a downside for the actor. Noting that he was usually offered roles that reflected Zeddemore’s personality, the actor said, “Since ‘Ghostbusters’ most roles see me as everyone’s best friend/nice guy/dad.”

After Ghostbusters II, Ernie Hudson had another three-year film hiatus until he starred in the 1992 psychological thriller The Hand that Rocks the Cradle. He made another big breakthrough in the 1994 comic book film The Crow. and his inventory shot up. Hudson hasn’t let up at all for the nearly 30 years that have followed, starring in blockbuster films, on television, and in video games and racking up those IMDb credits.